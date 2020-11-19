Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 84

Kenton

Regrettably due to Covid-19, services for Karl Patrick McNeal will be private for close family only. Burial will take place at Grove Cemetery. A public celebration of life will be held at a yet-to-be-determined date in 2021 that will be open to all who would like to attend. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

It is with the heaviest, but equally the fullest, of hearts that the family of Karl Patrick McNeal announces his passing on Monday, November 16th.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Hardin County Veteran’s Memorial Park Golf Course or Kenton First United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.





















