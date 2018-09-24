­

Age, 16

Dunkirk

Karlee Brooke “Karl” Hooker, 16 of Dunkirk passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 16, 2018 surrounded by her parents and her siblings.

A celebration of Karlee’s life will be held at the Hardin County Fairgrounds Horse Arena on Saturday, September 29, 2018 at 1:00 p.m.

Friends may visit after the service from 1-5 p.m. at the fairgrounds.

Memorials may be made to Make-A-Wish in her memory or to the family (c/o Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home) and online condolences can be shared by visiting stoutcrates.com.

