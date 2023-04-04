Katherine J. "Kack" Johnson

Katherine J. “Kack” Johnson, age 92, of McGuffey, passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023, at 12:20 AM at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.

Funeral services will begin at 12:00 PM on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger with David Holbrook officiating. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service on Thursday, April 6th from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger

Memorial contributions may be made to USV Alumni Field House (write Johnson in the memo line).

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!