A graveside service for Katherine “Kathy” DeLong will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at the Dunkirk Cemetery with Pastor Gregg King officiating. The Price McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Kathy passed away peacefully at her home at 12:30 A.M. on Monday, April 8, 2024.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Kathy’s honor may be made to Stride for Life via the funeral home or their website.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

