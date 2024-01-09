Funeral services for Katherine Marquis, 72 of Kenton, will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, January 12, 2024, at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Jim Evans officiating. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to services at the funeral home.

Katherine passed away on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Katherine’s honor may be made to the Hardin County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

