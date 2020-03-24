Kathleen A. Tyler Posted on March 24, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 66 Kenton Visitation for Kathleen A. Tyler will be noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest. She died Sunday March 22, 2020 at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843. Condolences may be sent to www.shieldsfh.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!