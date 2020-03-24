Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 66

Kenton

Visitation for Kathleen A. Tyler will be noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest.

She died Sunday March 22, 2020 at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

Condolences may be sent to www.shieldsfh.com.

