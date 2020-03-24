Home Obituaries Kathleen A. Tyler

Kathleen A. Tyler

Posted on March 24, 2020
0
Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Age, 66

Kenton

Visitation for Kathleen A. Tyler will be noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest.  

She died Sunday March 22, 2020 at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

Condolences may be sent to www.shieldsfh.com.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription


Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

  • Carol Ann Elsasser

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    March 23, 2020
    1 min read

  • Jimmy Leon Paugh

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    March 23, 2020
    1 min read

  • Shelly Mae Ramge

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    March 23, 2020
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply