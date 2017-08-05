age 101, Upper Sandusky

Services for Kathryn M. Gottfried will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the St. Paul Lutheran Church, Upper Sandusky by Pastor Ed Hunker. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery, Upper Sandusky.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Monday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky and one hour before services at the church on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or to charity of the donor’s choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Condolences may be made at www.BringmanClark.com.

She died on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017 at Fairhaven Health Care Community, Upper Sandusky.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!