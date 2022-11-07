Kay A. Rex, age 87, of Ada, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 4:35 AM at her residence surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church of Ada, 301 North Main Street, Ada, Ohio 45810 with Pastor Brandi Rigsby officiating. Burial will be in Auglaize Cemetery, Harrod.

Friends may call from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada and one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ada Food Pantry and/or Beatitudes and/or the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!