There will be no service or visitation for Kay E. Kniffin at this time as it was her request to be cremated.

She died at 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017 at Kenton Nursing and Rehab Center.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Hardin County Humane Society.

Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton assisted the family with arrangements. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

