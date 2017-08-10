Home Obituaries Kay E. Kniffin

Kay E. Kniffin

Posted on August 10, 2017
0
0
11
Kay Kniffin
Kay Kniffin
age 69, Kenton

There will be no service or visitation for Kay E. Kniffin at this time as it was her request to be cremated.

She died at 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017 at Kenton Nursing and Rehab Center.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Hardin County Humane Society.

Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton assisted the family with arrangements. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Betty Jo Bywaters

    Betty Jo Bywaters, 87, of Columbus, passed away Monday, August 7, 2017 at home and is with…
    August 10, 2017
    1 min read
  • Maxine Thomas

    Maxine Mae Thomas

    Services for Maxine Mae Thomas will be at noon Saturday at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Fu…
    August 10, 2017
    1 min read

  • Elnora C. ‘Ellie’ Ward

    A memorial service for Elnora C. “Ellie” Ward will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the W.H. Di…
    August 10, 2017
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply