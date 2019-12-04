Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 33

Kenton

Services for Kaylee Marie (Morrison) Moore will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at the Abundant Life Assembly of God Church in Kenton by Pastor Jim Goldsmith. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery.

Friends and family may call 3-7 p.m. on Friday at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton.

She died on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 in Lima.

She was born on Jan. 16, 1986 in Columbus to Ricky Morrison, who preceded her in death and Tracy (Smith) Morrison who survives in Lakeview. On Dec. 29, 2015 she married Ryan Moore and he survives.

Also surviving are three children, Jaxon Ferrell, Maddox Hommel and Rowyn Moore; a sister; Jenna (James Henderson) Morrison of Lima; a brother, Max (Ali Manley) Morrison of Lima; two nephews, Jay Smith and Jett Morrison and a grandfather, Gene Wedertz of Kenton.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Joe Morrison, Barb Wedertz, Richard Smith and Joan Smith.

Kaylee was a 2004 graduate of Kenton High School and after graduation she attended the Ohio State Beauty Academy.

Growing up she enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and boating on the boat she named “KayJenMax”.

She loved the water, sun and football.

She was a huge supporter of the Kenton Wildcats and the Cincinnati Bearcats.

She adored her children and spent her final day shopping for them for Christmas.

Kaylee had a heart of gold and when she loved she loved with her whole heart. With her contagious laugh and personality she was easy to love and hard to forget.

Kaylee Marie lost her battle with addiction as have as many others. The fight, determination and desire she displayed over the last ten years was incredible. However, it was her ability to show love, bring laughter and support to others in their time of need, even in her darkest moments, that stood out. That will be the legacy she leaves behind. Many are clean and sober today because she cared enough to help them and love them when they couldn’t love themselves.

She understood.

Memorial donations may be made to the Price-McElroy Funeral Home, 123 N. Main St. Kenton, Ohio 43326 in care of the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.