Keegan Laine McKee

Posted on February 20, 2017
age 17, Ridgeway

Services for Keegan L. McKee will be at 3 p.m. Friday at the Ridgemont gym in Ridgeway by Pastor J-Mac Geissinger. Burial will follow in Ridgeway Cemetery.

Friends may call 2-8 p.m. Thursday at the school.

The family has asked that everyone dress casual to the services because that’s what Keegan would have wanted.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Keegan McKee Memorial Fund in her honor.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

She died at 6:46 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

