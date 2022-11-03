Keith A. McGinnis, 76, of rural Waynesfield, OH passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Lima Memorial Health Systems.

Pastor Greg Wack will begin funeral services 11:00 am, Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St., Lakeview. Visitation is Friday, November 4th from 6-8 pm and Saturday from 10-11 am. Burial will be in Roundhead Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given in Keith’s memory to Waynesfield United Methodist Church.

Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview, OH. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com

