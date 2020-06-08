Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 88

Mt. Blanchard

Services for Keith E. Dunbar will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the Mt. Blanchard United Methodist by Pastor Brett Kelly. Interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery, where full military rites will be conducted by the Hancock County Veterans Memorial Squad.

Friends may call 2-4 and 6-8p.m, today at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, Findlay and 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

He died at 11 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at his residence.

Memorials may be given to either the Mt. Blanchard United Methodist Church or the Blanchard River Church of Christ or to the Riverdale Athletic Boosters.

Online condolences are welcomed at www.coldrencrates.com.

