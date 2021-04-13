Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 66

Lakeview

Keith L. Sorrell, 66 of Lakeview passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021.

A funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Kenton where visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. Thursday until the time of service. Burial will follow in Hale Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

