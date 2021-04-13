Keith L. Sorrell Posted on April 13, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 66Lakeview Keith L. Sorrell, 66 of Lakeview passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021. A funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Kenton where visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. Thursday until the time of service. Burial will follow in Hale Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!