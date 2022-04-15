Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Keith Norman Pease, 69 of rural Dola passed away at St. Mary’s of the Woods in Avon on Friday, April 15, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00pm at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 and from 11:00-12:00pm Thursday, April 21, 2022 where the funeral service will be held at 12:00pm.

Memorials can be made to the Hardin-Northern Athletic Boosters in his memory. Please share your stories of Mr. Pease with his family by visiting coldrencrates.com

