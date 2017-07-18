Keith Oscar Steele, Dr. Pepper drinking, coffee sipping, cigarette smoking, drag racing aficionado, age 62, died Thursday, July 13, 2017 at his residence in Kenton, Ohio.

Friends, family, racing buddies, Kroger customers and all others are welcome to call 1:00 – 4:00 and 5:00 – 8:00 PM on Thursday, July 20, 2017 at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton, Ohio and one hour prior to the memorial service on Friday. It is only fitting that everyone dress casually for visitation and service attendance; after all, to know Keith was to know he was one cool, casual guy.

A dedication of life service will begin at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 21, 2017, also at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates, officiated by Keith’s nephew, Pastor Jake Lehman. Keith’s earthly remains will be cremated, and shall properly be scattered in the Rocky Mountains and Sierra Nevada Mountains, an unfulfilled dream of his to visit.

Memorial contributions may be made to the V Foundation for Cancer Research, co-founded by legendary basketball coach Jim Valvano to achieve victory over cancer.

Condolences may be expressed at www.stoutcrates.com.

