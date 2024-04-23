A celebration of life for Keith P. Elsasser, 71 of Kenton, will be held at a later date. It was his wish to be cremated. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Burial at Grove Cemetery will also be held at a later date.

Keith passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at The OSU James Cancer Hospital in Columbus.

Memorial donations in Keith’s honor may be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

