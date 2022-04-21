Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Services for Ken Lynn McCullough, 72, of Mount Victory will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, April 25, 2022 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mt. Victory with Pastor Jmac Geissinger officiating. Burial will follow at Hale Cemetery. Friends and family may visit on Sunday, April 24, 2022 from 1:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. at the funeral home in Mt. Victory.

Ken passed away on April 19, 2022 at his residence.

Memorial donations may be made to Not By Choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!