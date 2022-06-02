Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















A Celebration of Life gathering for Kendrick Scott Jesionowski, 50will begin at 6 p.m. Friday at the Kenton Eagles. Friends will be invited to share stories about Kendrick and to support the family.

Kendrick was the sports editor at the Kenton Times and he died unexpectedly Saturday, May 7, 2022 in Wilmington, Oho.

Contributions to support Kendrick’s sons, Theo and Cam, can be made to gofund.me.com and type in “Jesionowski”.