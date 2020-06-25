Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 95

Forest

Kenneth C. Bash, 95 of Forest passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at his residence in rural Forest under the care of Bridge Hospice and surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020 in the Clark Shields Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10:30-11:30 a.m. before time of services at the funeral home. A Christian burial will follow at the Wharton-Richland Union Cemetery in Wharton. Military graveside rites will be conducted by McVitty VFW Post #1182, American Legion # 259, AmVets #1994.

Mask are not required, but encouraged, please observe social distancing.

Pastors Doug Pummell and Denny Livingston will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Child Evangelism (CEF), and Bridge Hospice in Findlay in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH 45843.

