Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 58

Galloway

formerly of Mount Victory/Ridgeway

Services for Kenneth Earl Ramsey will be private. Burial will take place at Hale Cemetery in Mount Victory.

He died unexpectedly at his residence.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mount Victory is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!