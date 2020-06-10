Home Obituaries Kenneth Earl Ramsey

Kenneth Earl Ramsey

Posted on June 10, 2020
Age, 58
Galloway
formerly of Mount Victory/Ridgeway

Services for Kenneth Earl Ramsey will be private. Burial will take place at Hale Cemetery in Mount Victory.

He died unexpectedly at his residence.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mount Victory is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

