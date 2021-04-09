Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 90

LaRue

Kenneth H. Bookman, 90 of LaRue, died unexpectedly at Dublin Methodist Hospital with his daughter by his side, following an injury from a fall at home.

Memorial Gifts may be made to the Arbor Day Foundation, American Cancer Society and L.C.A.

A combined Graveside Service for both Kenny and Betty will be held Monday April 12, 2021 at 11:00 am at the LaRue Cemetery, Father Thomas Buffer will officiate. Military Honors for Kenny will be conducted by the Marion Area United Veterans Council.

The Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue is assisting the family.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com.

