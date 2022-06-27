Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Funeral services for Kenneth “Kenny” Risner, 88 of Kenton, will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, July 1, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Rev. David Holbrook officiating. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery. Friends and family may visit on Thursday, June 30, 2022 from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Flying Horse Farms at 5260 State Route 95, Mt. Gilead, Ohio.

Online contributions may be expressed at pricefh.net

