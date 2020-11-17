Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 83

Dunkirk

Kenneth LaVern Oliver, 83, of Dunkirk, passed away on Friday night, November 13, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Ada Full Gospel Pentecostal Church of God. Visitation will be held for two hours prior to the service (10:00 a.m.-12:00.p.m.) at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the Ada Full Gospel Pentecostal Church God in his memory.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting coldrencrates.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Crates Funeral Home.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!