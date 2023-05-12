Kenneth Lee Kingman, age 69, passed away May 5, 2023.

Kenny requested cremation with no service. Donations in Kenny’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice or the Hardin County Sheriff’s Auxiliary in care of Dennis Hinton 1285 South Main Street, Kenton, OH.

Arrangements are entrusted to SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be expressed at stoutcrates.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!