Kenneth R. Nelson

Posted on March 5, 2021
Age, 55
Forest

Services for Kenneth R. Nelson will be held at a later date.

He died as a result of a truck accident in Wytheville, Va., on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.

Memorial contributions may be made to Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843 to assist the family.

