Services for Kenneth R. Reed will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey by Rev. Steve Sturgeon. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey.

Friends may call 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to The James Cancer Hospital, Columbus, in care of Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 West Findlay Street, Carey, Ohio 43316-1169.

Online condolences may be sent to StombaughBatton.com

He died at 8:57 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at The James Cancer Hospital, Columbus.

