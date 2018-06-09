Services for Kenneth Ray Combs will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday at Grace United Methodist Church, Dunkirk by Pastor Joey Oman and David Roy. Burial will be at a later date.

Friends may call 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Memorials may be made to Not By Choice Outreach or to Bridge Hospice in his memory.

Arrangements are by Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton. Online condolences can be shared by visiting stoutcrates.com.

He died at 3:41 p.m. Thursday, June 7, 2018 at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

