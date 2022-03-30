Kerry Ryan McCullough Posted on March 30, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! At his request, there will be no formal services for Kerry McCullough, 50, of Kenton. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Kerry died on Monday, March 28, 2022 at his residence. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Kerry’s name may be made to the Hardin County Humane Society, Hardin County Veterans Service Commission, or the Ridgemont High School for the Ag or Sports programs. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!