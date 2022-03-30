Kerry Ryan McCullough 

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















At his request, there will be no formal services for Kerry McCullough, 50, of Kenton.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Kerry died on Monday, March 28, 2022 at his residence.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Kerry’s name may be made to the Hardin County Humane Society, Hardin County Veterans Service Commission, or the Ridgemont High School for the Ag or Sports programs.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!