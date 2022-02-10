Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Private graveside services for Kevin Earl Oldham, 59 will be at a later date in the Green Camp Cemetery.

Friends may call 2-6 p.m. Sunday at Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, LaRue.

He died Monday, Feb.7, 2022 at his home.

