Kevin Eugene Boblenz, 71, of New Bloomington passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loved ones on Thursday October 5, 2023.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday October 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue. Pastor Tancye Addison will officiate, burial will follow in the Agosta Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday from 3 to 7 at the funeral home in LaRue.

Donations may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com.

