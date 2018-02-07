Home Obituaries Kevin Lee Sampson

Kevin Lee Sampson

Posted on February 7, 2018
Age, 52
Forest

A graveside service for Kevin Lee Sampson will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in Hueston Cemetery, Forest.

He died Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima surrounded by his family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Forest Jackson EMS in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH 45843, which is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be made at www.Shieldsfh.com

