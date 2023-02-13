Kimberly Currence, age 59, of Alger, passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at her residence.

Funeral services will begin 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger.

