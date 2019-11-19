Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 25

Cridersville

There will be no services at this time for Kristofer Aaron Davis. He will be cremated at the Bayliff and Son Funeral Home in Cridersville.

He died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

He was born in Kenton on Feb. 20, 1994 to Stephen and Barbara (Stone) Davis.

Surviving are his mother, Barbara Stone; a sister. Katrina (Mikala) Rostorfer; nephews, Jocktan and Kindell Rostorfer; grandmothers, Allita Davis and Mary Lou Stone-White; grandfather, Charles White; uncle, James (Julie) Stone and numerous great aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Stephen Davis and grandfather, Charles “Charlie” Davis.

Kris (as he was known to family and friends) graduated in 2012 and worked as a manager at McDonald’s. He considered his coworkers as his second family.

He was a member of Skywarn and would discuss the weather with anyone who would listen.

He was an animal lover, especially dedicated to preserving wolves, an avid supporter of NRA and a big believer in the Second Amendment.

Kris was an organ and tissue donor.

Donations may be made to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Condolences can be made at BayliffAndSon.com,

(Pd. 111919)