L. Marlene Holbrook, 85, of Ada, OH formerly of Waynesfield, OH passed away early Sunday morning, December 18, 2022, at Lima Memorial Health Systems.

Pastor Craig Howie will begin funeral services at 11:00 am, Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at McGuffey Church of Christ, 203 Columbus St, McGuffey, OH. Visitation will be at church on Tuesday, December 20th from 2-8 pm, and Wed. morning from 10-11 am. Burial is in Roundhead Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given in Marlene’s memory to McGuffey Church of Christ.

Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview, OH. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com

