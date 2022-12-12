Funeral services for Lacy Patrick Sr., 68 of Kenton, will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Hebert Wright officiating. Burial will follow at Norman Cemetery. Friends and family may visit on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Lacy died on Friday, December 9, 2022 at the OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

Memorial donations in Lacy’s honor can be made to the family in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

