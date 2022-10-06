Larry David Walters

Larry David ‘Doby’ Walters, age 73 of Anna, passed away peacefully October 4, 2022 at his home in Anna, Ohio.

A graveside service will take place at 1:00 P.M. On Monday, October 10, 2022 at Hale Cemetery with Pastor Sam Budd officitaing. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mt. Victory is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wilson Hospice, 1083 Fairington Drive, Sidney, OH 45365. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

