Larry E. Hattery

On April 21, 2024, Larry passed away at Lima Memorial Hospital with his wife by his side. Larry’s family members and friends have found comfort in his passing knowing that he is now at peace with the Lord.

Funeral Services will begin at 12:00 PM on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at McGuffey Church of Christ, 203 Columbus Street, McGuffey, Ohio 45859 with David Holbrook officiating. There will be no graveside services upon Larry’s request. There will be a dinner at McGuffey Church of Christ after the services.

Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service on Saturday, April 27th from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the McGuffey Church of Christ, 203 Columbus Street, McGuffey.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alger Village Park, c/o the Village of Alger, P.O. Box 400, Alger, Ohio 45812 (Make checks payable to the Village of Alger).

Condolences may be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger

