Home Obituaries Larry Eugene Rall

Larry Eugene Rall

Posted on March 17, 2018
0
0
68
Larry Rall
Larry Rall
age 76, Kenton

Services for Larry Eugene Rall will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the Price McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by the Rev. Dr. Randall J. Forester. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call 1-5 p.m. on Sunday.

The family request memorial contributions be made to the Duffman-RCL-Rall Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o The Hardin County Dairy Service Unit. Molly Wagner, Treasurer, 10759 CR 175 Kenton, Ohio 43326

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

He died at 8:25 a.m. on Thursday March 15, 2018 at Marion General Hospital.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Betty Jean Kettle

    A celebration of life service for Betty Jean Kettle will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. J…
    March 17, 2018
    36 second read

  • Jeannine M. Dixon

    Services for Jeannine M. Dixon will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home …
    March 17, 2018
    1 min read
  • Georgia Prater

    Georgia O. Prater

    Services for Georgia O. Prater will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday at the Chiles-Laman Funeral…
    March 17, 2018
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply