Services for Larry Eugene Rall will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the Price McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by the Rev. Dr. Randall J. Forester. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call 1-5 p.m. on Sunday.

The family request memorial contributions be made to the Duffman-RCL-Rall Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o The Hardin County Dairy Service Unit. Molly Wagner, Treasurer, 10759 CR 175 Kenton, Ohio 43326

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

He died at 8:25 a.m. on Thursday March 15, 2018 at Marion General Hospital.

