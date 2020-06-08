Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 71

Kenton

Services for Larry K. Allen will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery, where the AMVETS Post 1994 will present full military rites.

Friends may call noon-2 p.m. on Thursday.

He died Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Hardin Hills Health Center, Kenton.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Huntington’s Disease Society of America in his memory.

Online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

