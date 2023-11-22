Funeral services for Larry Lee Ludwig, 66 of Kenton, will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, November 24, 2023 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Gregg King officiating. Burial will follow at Dola Cemetery. Friends and family may visit 3 hours prior to services at the funeral home.

Larry passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at the Hardin Memorial Hospital in Kenton.

Memorial donations made in Larry’s honor may be made to the Jeb Bowman Scholarship Fund or the Mason Bloom Scholarship Fund.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!