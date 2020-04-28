Larry M. Justice Posted on April 28, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 79Kenton There will be no services for Larry M. Justice at this time. Larry passed from this life on Friday, April 24, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, and online condolences may be left for the family at stoutcrates.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!