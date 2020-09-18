Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 79

Kenton

Larry Michael Mullins, 79 of Kenton, passed away on September 11, 2020 at Blanchard Place.

Friends may attend the Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conceptions Catholic Church in Kenton on Friday, September 25, 2020 starting at 11:00 a.m.

Friends can visit with family prior to the funeral mass from 9:30 – 10:30am on Friday at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. A graveside service will follow.

Please follow all social distancing and mask directives.

Memorials can be made in memory of Larry to the Parkinson’s Foundation or the Michael J. Fox Foundation or Hardin County Humane Society.

The family would like to extend our gratitude to the management and staff at Blanchard Place in Kenton and Universal Hospice for the outstanding care and many special considerations they gave to Larry.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

