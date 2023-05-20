Larry Paul Lawrence, 66, of Forest, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023, at home with his family.

Family and friends will be notified of memorial arrangements at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family or to Promedica Hospice of Marion.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!