A private family burial for Larry Zickafoose, 88 of Kenton, will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery in Lima. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Larry passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at the Blanchard Place in Kenton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Kiwanis Ohio District or Bridge Home Health and Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

