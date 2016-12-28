December 28, 2016

  • search
Top Header Ad
Recent News
Home
Obituaries

Laura Lee Hurley

Date:
in: Obituaries
Leave a comment
Laura Hurley
Laura Hurley
age 48, Kenton

A memorial service for Laura Lee Hurley will be at 5:30 p.m. on Friday at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton.

Friends may call from 4 p.m. until time of services.

She died at 11:06 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016 at her sister’s residence.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription

Leave a Reply