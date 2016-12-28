A memorial service for Laura Lee Hurley will be at 5:30 p.m. on Friday at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton.
Friends may call from 4 p.m. until time of services.
She died at 11:06 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016 at her sister’s residence.
