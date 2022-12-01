Laura P. (Bailey) Stewart, age 95 of Iowa City died Monday, November 21, 2022, at Windmill Manor Care Center in Coralville.

Funeral services will be held at 11am Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9am Saturday until services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her memory to Stead Family Children’s Hospital, University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family please visit Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation. Service website @ www.gayandciha.com

