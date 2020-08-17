Home Obituaries Lauren Fredrick Dirmeyer

Lauren Fredrick Dirmeyer

Posted on August 17, 2020
Age, 95
Dola

Graveside services for Lauren Fredrick Dirmeyer will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at the Dola Cemetery by Pastor Gregg King. Masks are encouraged, but not mandatory.

He died at 5 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.

Memorials may be made to Bridgeport Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

