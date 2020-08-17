Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 95

Dola

Graveside services for Lauren Fredrick Dirmeyer will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at the Dola Cemetery by Pastor Gregg King. Masks are encouraged, but not mandatory.

He died at 5 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.

Memorials may be made to Bridgeport Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

