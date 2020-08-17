Lauren Fredrick Dirmeyer Posted on August 17, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 95Dola Graveside services for Lauren Fredrick Dirmeyer will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at the Dola Cemetery by Pastor Gregg King. Masks are encouraged, but not mandatory. He died at 5 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Memorials may be made to Bridgeport Church. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!