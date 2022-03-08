Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Graveside services for Lauren Gerald Baier, 91 will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 10 at the Dola Cemetery.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home, Kenton.

Lauren passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022 at St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.

Memorial donations may be made to the St. John Lutheran Church, Dola.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!