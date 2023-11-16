LaVerne Holland, 98, of Kenton passed away in Lake Mary, Florida.

Visitation will be held at 5:00 PM- 8:00 PM on Monday, November 20, 2023 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME where the Rosary Service will commence at 7:30 PM. A funeral Mass for LaVerne Holland will be at 10:30 AM on November 21, 2023 at Immaculate Conception Church with Father Ryan Schmit officiating. Burial will follow the service at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kenton, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in memory of LaVerne to the Immaculate Conception Church, Kenton,Ohio or Advent Hospice, Orlando Florida. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

